Tyman's latest update indicates that trading has remained solid with full-year revenues and EBIT likely to be slightly above consensus. Like-for-like group revenue in the first two months of Q4 was +1% (following on from +3% in Q3). This brings the year-to-date equivalent up to -8%, which is slightly better than half of the rate of decline seen at the interim stage (including the main COVID-19 impact in Q2). Our estimates are modestly increased for this year and unchanged subsequently on an underlying basis before updating for slightly adverse current FX rates.

