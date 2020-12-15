TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today that Michel Thérin has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Thérin has had a long career as a global leader in the medical device industry, and he has extensive development, clinical, business, and strategic expertise in the field of Biosurgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Mr. Thérin is the President of Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers. He previously spent more than a decade at Medtronic in the company's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group where he served as the Global Vice President and General Manager of General Surgery, and in various roles working on research, development, and strategy. For nearly a decade prior to that, he was a General Manager and Vice President of Research Development at Floreane Medical Implants that eventually was acquired by Covidien. He earned his PhD in Biomedical Engineering and Biomaterials from Université Paris 13, his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Maisons Alfort and an Advanced Degree in Experimental Toxicological Pathology at Université Pierre-et-Marie-Curie.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We are pleased to have a new member as accomplished and reputable as Michel to join the board at TISSIUM at such a pivotal moment for the company. His experience and deep market knowledge, especially in the medical implant sector, will be valuable assets as we advance through the next stages of development."

Mr. Thérin added: "I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the accomplished innovators at TISSIUM. The Company's efforts to provide solutions for patients in need of better tissue reconstruction is remarkable and stands to greatly impact the larger medtech industry."

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

