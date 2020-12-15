NFP Navigates Challenging Environment to Complete 16 Acquisitions in 2020, Including One of the Largest in the Company's History

Acquisitions span markets, expanding NFP's global footprint and enhancing expertise and capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement, and individual solutions, announced they have closed 16 acquisitions so far in 2020 across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

NFP acquired the following firms to further expand P&C, corporate benefits and individual solutions capabilities globally: EFG&M Management LLC, Ernest R. Shaw Limited, Fiduciary Investment Advisors LLC, Gary Nelson (book of business), HMP Insurance & Pensions Advisors Limited, Insurance Specialty Group LLC, Johnson Fleming Group Limited, Leavitt Insurance Services of San Diego, Managed Care Consultants, McKinley & DiMarco Insurance Services, Ogilvy Insurance, Reilly Benefits Inc., Rose & Kiernan Inc., Santa Maria & Company, Simplify Insurance LLC and StratWealth.

Rose & Kiernan, an Albany, NY-based multidisciplinary insurance broker with sophisticated capabilities in P&C, surety and employee benefits, is among the largest acquisitions in NFP's history.

NFP also expects to close additional transactions by year-end.

"While it was a challenging year, 16 fantastic organisations embraced our value proposition and chose to make NFP a part of their future," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "With each acquisition, we grow strategically, advance our people-first culture and better position our company to thrive in the years ahead. Most importantly, we expand the breadth of solutions and specialised expertise clients need to address their most complex risks and goals."

"Our team worked hard to overcome a variety of obstacles to welcome an excellent class of firms in 2020," said Carl Nelson, executive vice president, Mergers and Acquisitions. "We remain focused on strategic and sustainable growth across business lines, domestically and internationally, and being the company of choice for successful, growing, culturally aligned firms. Our momentum is strong and we're looking forward to another great year in 2021."

