Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
AIDA Cruises uses temperature detection by DERMALOG

ROSTOCK and HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises has implemented the contactless Body Temperature Camera from the German company DERMALOG as part of its health and hygiene concept. DERMALOG's solution measures body temperature in real-time using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays a warning message. Three cruise ships of the AIDA fleet are already equipped with the innovative thermal cameras.

With its Body Temperature Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by reducing the infection's risk. AIDA Cruises also uses the system of the German biometrics provider.

"The temperature detection system of DERMALOG is supporting us to implement our high health and hygiene standards to ensure that our guests' and crews' health is protected," says Christian Witzke, Manager IT Fleet Operation of AIDA Cruises.

Apart from AIDA cruise ships, DERMALOG's temperature check has already been rolled out in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system provides secure access to hospitals, retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks and government buildings.

Press contact

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Press Relations
Tel.: +49 40 413227 0
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

