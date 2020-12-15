Nasdaq Stockholm has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend the equity derivatives membership of Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited. The membership will be suspended as of December 16th, 2020. Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID CDG in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited Genium INET ID: CDG Last day of trading: 2020-12-15 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833162