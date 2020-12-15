Impilo and Anders Larnholt form a partnership to create a new pan-European pharmaceutical platform

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic investment company Impilo has partnered with Anders Larnholt, a pharma and healthcare executive and entrepreneur, to create a new platform; Mallax Pharmaceuticals AB* ("Mallax"). Mallax was founded in Sweden, with the aim of building a company with established pharmaceuticals and OTC products for customers and patients across Europe.

"I'm very pleased to enter into a partnership with Impilo. They have a profound understanding of the healthcare sector and are long term investors. Sustainability, medical need, and profitable growth are cornerstones of Mallax's strategy, and they will define how we operate and build our company", says Anders Larnholt, Founder and CEO of Mallax.

"Anders Larnholt has an outstanding track record of building pharma and healthcare companies through acquisitions and partnerships, and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead. Our ambition is to invest significant capital and resources behind the right acquisition opportunities across Europe - with a wide size range for any individual deal between EUR 10m and EUR 300m", says Magnus Edlund, Partner at Impilo.

