Listing of Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (579/20) On the request of Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ), company registration number 556528-4733, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with effect from December 16, 2020. Ordinary shares Short name: BIOGAS -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 20,538,968 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015242896 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 211324 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556528-4733 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.