Dan Hamilton, MMA Prognosticator and Oddsmaker, Joins Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS With UFC Handicapping Guidance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOOD) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that "Dangerous" Dan Hamilton, a lifelong Mixed Martial Arts ("MMA") oddsmaker, has joined the company's group of world champion handicappers. With a background in the analysis of variance/advanced statistics, Dangerous Dan put that knowledge to work recently and was nearly 80% correct on Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC") fight picks.

UFC is widely considered the most significant and popular combat sport league in the world, with an estimated 300 million fans around the globe. Now UFC fans can visit VegasWINNERS for handicapping assistance for the world's most-followed MMA league.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "We added another winner to our group of world-class handicappers with Dangerous Dan and his deep knowledge of UFC. He'll do the hard work of analysis and you'll reap the rewards."

Dan Hamilton stated, "I got the handle 'Dangerous Dan' because I put my money where my mouth is, and I'm bringing my insights and winning ways to VegasWINNERS."

MMA is the world's third most popular sport, behind soccer and basketball with a large and growing fan base. It has also become extremely popular in the world of sports wagering over the last few years. On any given week, fans can see multiple fights from around world, with some of the globe's most visible and skilled athletes, adding to the sport's explosive popularity.

ABOUT DAN HAMILTON

Dan Hamilton is a life-long mixed martial arts enthusiast, practitioner, prognosticator, boxing analyst, oddsmaker, psychologist, and clinical hypnotherapist who specialized in training athletes to enhance performance and increase motivation. Dan sets the boxing line at Santa Anita Race and Sports Book in Vegas and as an expert, manages every aspect of making a point spread on totals.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

