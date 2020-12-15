Gagandeep Baidwan Announces the Launch of New YouTube Channel

Freight company owner Gagandeep Baidwan recently unveiled a new professional channel on YouTube, where he seeks to deliver valuable resources and commentary on the freight industry.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Freight company owner Gagandeep Baidwan has recently announced the launch of a new YouTube channel, which will feature videos that spotlight topics relating to the freight industry. It will also seek to deliver insightful tips to those who work within the field.

Baidwan, whose family was also involved in the freight industry, has a long-standing background in the sector with a number of years of experience. As a current freight company owner who has both hands-on and practical knowledge, Baidwan hopes to bring his expertise to a wider audience through the YouTube platform.

Currently, the channel's content topics focus primarily on spotlighting frontline workers operating in the freight industry as well as insights on how freight operations have changed since the onset of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking to the future, Baidwan plans to produce more content centered around educating and informing the general public about the inner workings and importance of the sector. Other topics will likely include benefits of working in the freight industry and how the industry has changed over the years..

Those wishing to keep up-to-date on freight industry happenings can subscribe to Baidwan's YouTube channel to be informed of developing news and insights.

About Gagandeep Baidwan

As the owner of his own freight company, Gagandeep Baidwan is an industry expert with extensive experience in the freight sector. Born in India, Baidwan moved to the United States in 1997 with his family. Given that his own father worked in the freight industry, Baidwan fostered an interest in the field early on in life. After finishing school, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in freight. Now, many years later, he has numerous years of experience in it.

Among his favorite aspects of working in the field, Baidwan cites the ability to work for himself and control his own schedule. After gaining both hands-on experience and practical knowledge in the freight industry, Baidwan is now seeking to deliver resources and insight for others who are curious about the industry or currently working within it.

