Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 14 December 2020 was 336.27p (ex income) 338.94p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 December 2020