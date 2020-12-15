2020-12-15 NEW NODE latency improvement NODE is Nasdaq own fully managed low-latency connectivity solution based on access points across Europe. After the NODE tech-refresh this summer, we now continue to improve our services, and from 21st December our new best latency will be 19.8ms RTT for this service between London and Stockholm. For our clients already using this service today, you don't have to take any action and can benefit from the new, improved latency. PTP Service LD4 Through our London POP in Equinix LD4 we offer a PTP service. This competitively priced service utilizes the PTPv2 protocol to synchronize clocks and achieve nanosecond accuracy. All you need is a simple cross-connect if you have a presence at Equinix in Slough to take advantage of this service. NEW Nasdaq POP Interxion Kista We can now offer 1G and a 10G connectivity service to Nasdaq Primary DC and Nasdaq DR DC from Interxion in Kista Stockholm. More information can be found here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivity and if you have any questions please contact: Richard Gaudy Client Access Services Europe richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6103 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833174