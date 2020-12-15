Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management announces that its partner Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has reached the milestone of serving 1 million endpoints with Nexthink's award-winning technology.

Nexthink revolutionizes the digital employee experience, combining real-time visibility into technical performance and employee sentiment, so IT teams can shift from reactive problem solving to proactive experience management. With an employee-centric view across device, application, virtualization, and network resources, enhanced by employee engagement and automated remediation, organizations continuously improve employee experience. As a result, they lower IT costs, increase employee productivity and satisfaction, and improve the success of transformation projects.

Thanks to its strategic alignment with Nexthink and its data-driven approach for measuring, managing and improving customers' digital employee experiences, Atos has reached the milestone of serving one million endpoints globally, in just two and a half years.

Several large recent installations at leading global companies such as Scottish Water and Siemens took Atos over the one million endpoint mark. Siemens rolled out Atos with Nexthink to 300,000 employees in 111 countries in May. Since the deployment, Siemens employees report major improvements in their digital workplace experience and the company has seen a rise in employees' satisfaction and productivity.

"We're excited to see Atos reach one million endpoints across its customers. It's another milestone in our successful partnership," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "Together with Nexthink's platform and Atos' expertise, customers have a winning formula in end-user computing to deliver reliable, always-on and cost-effective digital workplaces to millions of people around the world."

"Prioritizing the employee experience is becoming more and more important in our clients' digital transformation plans," said Jo Debecker, Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure Data Management at Atos. "We're proud to be supporting our clients by delivering data-driven, automated and proactive end user support, enhanced through our partnership with Nexthink to deliver an optimum employee experience."

"With the help of Atos and Nexthink, we're able to have significant insight into the performance of our end user devices, especially as we move from Windows 7 to Windows 10," said Tom Porteous, Head of Digital Security Services at Scottish Waters. "We're now able to pin point device issues and remedy them before they become wider issues, allowing us to deliver a superior consumer-like experience to our employees."

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 10 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. In the UK Ireland Atos delivers business technology solutions for some of the country's largest public and private sector organisations The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

