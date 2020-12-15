AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. (AST PCS) introduces a strategic partnership with Apollonian Group, a Luxembourg-based firm with a 360-degree approach to due diligence, valuation, investment and fund management.

Astrella was developed by AST Private Company Solutions, a Silicon Valley-based unit of American Stock Transfer and Trust. AST is investing in Astrella to make it the transformative technology for private company shareholder and employee stock plan management The cloud-based software-as-a-service platform brings together private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics with extensive exit and round modeling tools for both venture-backed and private equity-owned companies.

The announcement is the latest among a group of partners that AST PCS has added to the Astrella private company ecosystem. Astrella currently supports companies in more than nine countries. Apollonian Group has a footprint in Europe, the United Kingdom and the USA with clients in 26 countries in total.

"AST PCS is a leading global player in ownership which fits perfectly with our strategy to support our private company customers and our outreach to venture capitalists," says Co-Founder Chairman Tuomas Saarinen. "Apollonian helps private companies value assets which are fundamental for business development and illustrates if a company will be able to survive and prosper in a competitive environment, over the long haul."

AST PCS president Carine Schneider adds "Managing cap table and equity compensation data on a secure system that was built by a team with a background working closely with financial analytic firms is an important component to ensure financial professionals can rely on the information in the system. Developing our partnership with the experienced team at Apollonian confirms the importance they place in a system built for fast-growing multinational companies."

About Apollonian

Apollonian is a Luxembourg-based group specialized in intangible assets providing turnkey solutions in analysis and multi-model valuation, company growth management, financing and funds management focusing on bridging the gap between a private and public investment with innovative scale-up companies seeking it. Visit apollonian.eu.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella allows private companies to manage their ownership of data. Visit astrella.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005141/en/

Contacts:

Tuomas Saarinen

Apollonian Group

tuomas.saarinen@apollonian.eu

Heather Dopson

AST PCS

heather@astrella.com