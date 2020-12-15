Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo" or "the Company") today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the company's zColo data center assets in the U.S. and U.K. to DataBank. A second closing for zColo's data centers in France is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Customers stand to benefit from the combination of DataBank and zColo, with the extended footprint and capabilities providing new options for geographic diversity and new managed security, data protection, cloud and compliance enablement capabilities. Going forward, Zayo and DataBank expect to collaborate closely in bringing colocation solutions to Zayo's fiber customers and network connectivity solutions to DataBank's colocation and cloud customers. Zayo and DataBank will continue to be material customers of one another.

"With the close of the zColo-DataBank transaction, Zayo is able to focus 100% of its attention on its core Network business and customers," said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo. "Today, Zayo has an unparalleled depth and breadth of fiber assets across the U.S., Canada and Western Europe through which it serves many of the world's most impactful companies. The close of this transaction will allow us to take Zayo to the next level better aligning our resources around network quality, customer service, innovative solutions and expanded reach."

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor to Zayo Group in connection with the transaction and Skadden Arps is serving as legal counsel. DH Capital is acting as the financial advisor to DataBank, and Jones Day is serving as legal advisor.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 137,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

