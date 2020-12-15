Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BJD ISIN: US98919V1052 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
19:55 Uhr
30,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,65 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80031,00006.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZAYO
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC30,600-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.