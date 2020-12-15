FactMR: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Players Eye Opportunities in EV Segment: Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on creating and developing energy efficient motors that utilize permanent magnet materials along with high magnetic flux density due to increasing environmental issues.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / The global permanent magnet synchronous motors market is likely to foresee a healthy CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2030. Increasing prospects in the EV segment, together with emphasis on energy-efficient motors is likely to be the strategic focus areas for market players. Steady technological progressions together with R&D for innovative design concepts have furthered the market with the launch of numerous sorts of synchronous motors such as radial field and axial field permanent magnet synchronous motors.

"The market will reflect notable growth in rising nations of Asia Pacific. The green recovery concept from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will impel the demand for energy-effective permanent magnet synchronous motors. The leading share will be accounted by the automotive industry." opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5358

Key Takeaways

Above 600 kW capacity will remain most lucrative category in the global market.

Interior type segment is projected to reflect a remarkable expansion amid the projected period.

Sinusoidal control segment, led by scalar is anticipated to remain lucrative in the global market.

Aerospace & automotive end-use segment holds majority of market share owing to growing demand for electric vehicles.

Asia-Pacific led by China is likely to remain lucrative among other regions, followed by North America.

Drivers

Implementation of standards & regulations such as MEPs (Minimum Energy Performance Standards) is driving the demand worldwide.

Exponential rise in demand for extremely efficient machine control motors is encouraging the market growth

Growing demand for low power consuming and energy efficient systems across sectors has considerably fuelled the need for innovative synchronous motors, resulting in market growth.

Constraints

Increased initial cost are projected to restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

Controlling the motor remains challenging for users, since it necessitates a complicated controlling system, limiting the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The permanent magnet synchronous motors market will be facing a drop in its growth due to disruptions in the economy stimulated by the COVID-19 outbreak. Amid the crisis, the market is encountering with limitations on transportation and trade of products. Moreover, the scenario is deteriorated by changing taxes and currency fluctuations. Market players are now strategising in a manner such that they advance their products by pairing them with latest technologies to save costs without conceding the employees' health.

Explore the global permanent magnet synchronous motors market with 138 figures, 80 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/5358/permanent-magnet-synchronous-motors-market

Competition Landscape

The global market for permanent magnet synchronous motors is extremely competitive. Players are readjusting, as the far-reaching influences of COVID-19 on automotive industry and industrial output are nonetheless to be entirely realized. Moreover, due to strict guidelines on pollutants, requirements for energy-efficient motors is projected to surge.

Prominent players identified in the global market are Alstom, ABB Ltd., ATE antriebstechnik undentwicklungs GmbH & Co. KG, Hansen Corporation, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd, Nidec Corporation, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, OEMER MOTORI Rolls Royce plc, ELETTRICI S.P.A., Siemens AG, WEG S.A., Toshiba International Corporation, YASA Limited, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Electric Co., Ltd and YASKAWA Electric Corp.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the permanent magnet synchronous motors market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of capacity (375-450 kW, 450-600 kW and above 600 kW), type(surface and interior)according to the control (Trapezoidal (open loop and closed loop) and Sinusoidal (scalar and vector)), end-use industries (electrical and electronic, aerospace and automotive, oil and gas, marine, defense, power, mining and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Industrial Goods Landscape

Piezoelectric Motor Market: Find insights on piezoelectric motor market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Magnetic Grippers Market: Fact.MR's report on the magnetic grippers market offers insights on the market during 2018 to 2028, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Permanent Magnets Market: Read an analysis of the permanent magnets market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1736/global-permanent-magnet-synchronous-motors-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620959/Permanent-Magnet-Synchronous-Motors-Market-Players-Eye-Opportunities-in-EV-Segment-FactMR