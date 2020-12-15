Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its customer lifetime value analytics engagement

Telcos, globally, are responsible for making communication possible on a large scale. The most significant companies in this sector are internet service providers, wireless operators, and satellite companies. Notably, the telecom industry is driven by ongoing technological innovations and developments, which enable service providers to offer a wide range of services at low costs. However, certain factors, like rising competitive pressures and ongoing developments, pose significant challenges to the growth of telecom service providers.

Case in point: How Quantzig Helped a Telco to Reduce Attrition Using Customer Lifetime Value Prediction

The client, a well-known telecom service provider, wanted to ascertain the total value of its customers from different perspectives to identify profitable customers and determine average revenue per user. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its analytics expertise to wisely spend their resources to acquire new customers and retain profitable ones.

With the help of customer lifetime value, they also wanted to seek ways to enhance business decisions about product development, sales, marketing, and offer reliable customer service to the customers, thus maintaining a long-term relationship with customers. Quantzig's customer analytics experts helped the client develop a marketing strategy that maximized retention, net profit and minimized the acquisition and re-marketing costs. This, in turn, offered actionable insights into customers based on future cash flows, which helped the client efficiently distinguish customers in terms of profitability. Book a free trial of our proprietary customer analytics platforms to understand how you can benefit in real-time.

Customer lifetime value prediction also enabled the client to achieve the following outcomes-

Optimized marketing campaigns to increase conversions

Used value-based segmentation models to target the most profitable customer groups

Analyzed customer life cycles to improve budgeting, customer segmentation, and prioritization

At Quantzig, we believe that the growing complexities in the telecom sector have paved the way for new analytics-based business models that telcos must leverage to address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base.

To support your efforts in doing so, our analytics experts have developed a complete portfolio of telecom analytics solutions that can help you succeed in all your business endeavors. Contact our analytics experts to know we can help you unravel new opportunities using the right analytics solutions.

