Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that crews are now in the field at the Djimbala Permit located in southern Mali, West Africa, 220 kilometres south of the capital of Bamako. The phase 1 program will consist of 623 auger drill holes focused on the two highest priority targets, Djilefing and Forela, with the aim to prioritize targets prior to a phase 2 air core (AC) drilling program.

The Djilefing target covers 2.5 kilometres by 2 kilometres of artisanal workings that indicate at least 3, northly to northeast-oriented trends of gold mineralization. Some 300 metres north of the permit, along a northerly extension of the Djilefing target, previous drill holes returned 2.59 g/t Au over 6 metres. As well, the 1.5 kilometre long, north-trending Forela target area, also aligns with drilling 300 metres north of the Djimbala Permit that returned drill intercepts of 12.65 g/t Au over 3 metres, 6.11 g/t Au over 5 metres, 5.53 g/t Au over 3 metres and 4.75 g/t Au over 6 metres (see figure below).

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and is surrounded by a significant number of gold deposits, mines and prospecting permits. The Djimbala Permit lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine1, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project2. The Company has an option to earn 100% interest in Djimbala from Desert Gold Ventures Inc.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/70270_b9aebf42e4f55994_001full.jpg

Paul Cowley, President and CEO of the Company, states: "We are keen to be on site at Djimbala advancing the targets there, with results to be available in the new year. The permit is well positioned in a productive gold mining district of Mali."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; and the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1. Hummingbird Komana gold resource; 0.7 million oz Au probable reserves category (2015) https://hummingbirdresources.co.uk/operations-projects/mali/

2. Endeavour Kalana gold resource; 3.3 million oz Au measured & indicated (2020) https://www.endeavourmining.com/our-portfolio/Kalana-Project/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70270