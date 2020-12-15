Smaller contact centers can deploy Eleveo's simplified drag-and-drop WFM product with multi-skill forecasting and scheduling in an on-premise, cloud or hybrid environment.

Commercial contact centers with 500 or fewer agents now have access to advanced multi-skill forecasting and scheduling functionality with Eleveo's most recent WFM product enhancement.

The company's WFM solution is built on a native cloud platform that can be hosted in the cloud, on-premise or in hybrid architectures. It seamlessly integrates with Cisco UCCE/UCCX, allowing contact center planners to leverage historical call data as they forecast single- and multi-skill staffing coverage needs. Additionally, the product supports multiple queues, automated synchronization of agents and an agent portal for schedule-related email notifications and i-calendar integration. Eleveo WFM provides APIs and manual call history upload features for companies using spreadsheets or other systems for forecasting and scheduling.

The Cisco integration and an intuitive, drag-and-drop user interface help contact center supervisors improve forecast accuracy, streamline schedule builds, test scenarios for the impact on schedules and quickly adjust schedules to changing conditions, such as an unanticipated agent absence. "As soon as we started using Eleveo WFM, we identified shift coverage problems for specific periods of time where we were over or under-scheduled. We fixed those periods by adjusting shifts on a new single schedule for both teams using the forecasted data. Eleveo WFM cut our time to build schedules in half" David Mayerchin, Director of Support Services, Resource P.O.S.

Barry Williams, Eleveo's VP of Product and Marketing, views the new multi-skill scheduling feature as just the latest in the company's ongoing effort to provide world-class WFM to commercial contact centers now using spreadsheet-based scheduling and which may lack adequate forecast capabilities.

"We see a large gap in the market for WFM for commercial contact centers. Other vendors make extremely complex software meant for companies with thousands and thousands of agents, but we are focused on the needs of smaller businesses who need less complexity but strong value in scheduling the right number of skilled agents at the right times in the day."

"We also believe that providing both a pay-per-use hosted version of the software in AWS and a customer host-able capability with the same software is a compelling differentiator. Many of our customers are in finance, healthcare and insurance and have heavy investments in their own data centers. Our WFM product will fit easily into that environment, and we make it easy on IT resources. It's deployed as a software appliance requiring minimal effort and little to no internal support for patching.".

Eleveo was formed to provide effective, simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our products provide only features needed to elevate contact center operations processes, are built using modern frameworks and cloud-native technologies that scale move with your business. Eleveo products are birthed from ZOOM International with its rich WFO history and award-winning products, services and reputation for service. Eleveo is a registered trademark of ZOOM International

