WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:15 December 2020

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust Period of return: From: 30 June 2020 To: 15 December 2020 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,279,897 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 20,000,000 shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400,000 shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 17,879,897 shares