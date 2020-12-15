WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, December 15
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:15 December 2020
|Name of applicant:
|John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|Name of scheme:
|The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
|Period of return:
|From:
|30 June 2020
|To:
|15 December 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,279,897 shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|20,000,000 shares
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|3,400,000 shares
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|17,879,897 shares
|Name of contact:
|Lorraine Sproule
|Telephone number of contact:
|01224 851000
