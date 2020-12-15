Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
Sondermeldung: Modern Meat mit großem Produktlaunch
PR Newswire
15.12.2020 | 16:39
Charles Owen appointed Chief Corporate Development Officer at Persistent

To lead mergers, acquisitions and strategic initiatives

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Owen has joined Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In his role he will guide the corporate strategy of the digital business solutions innovator, working closely with CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra.

Persistent Systems Logo

Owen joins Persistent with an extensive track record in finance, legal and operations roles. Most recently he was founder of investment firm Ev2 Ventures, investing in early stage start-ups in the smart mobility sector in India. Prior to Ev2 he led mergers and acquisitions at HARMAN International, working on international transactions across India, Europe, South and North America, including the acquisition of HARMAN International by Samsung.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"Charles brings the global perspective we require, as we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world. We see great opportunity to add to our portfolio, making smart acquisitions to continue to enhance our customer offerings."

Quote from Charles Owen, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Persistent Systems

"This is an exciting time to be joining Persistent, with its impressive growth, extensive global presence and expanding solutions portfolio. Persistent's leadership in delivering digital solutions, its impressive client portfolio and partner ecosystem present a great market opportunity and one I'm excited to help develop."

Charles will be a member of Persistent's executive team and will be based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit www.persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts


Ken Montgomery

Saviera Barretto

Persistent Systems (Global)

Archetype

+1 213 500 8355

+91 84249 17719

ken_montgomery@persistent.com

saviera.barretto@archetype.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
