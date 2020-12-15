Deutsche Aircraft to shape the future of aviation as D328eco aircraft accelerates transition to zero emissions aircraft

MUNICH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Aircraft, the new purpose-driven German aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), today unveiled plans to develop the D328eco, a game-changing platform that will align the future of aviation towards a zero-emission flight objective.

Deutsche Aircraft is built on the heritage and expertise of 328 Support Services GmbH, the Type certificate holder of the Dornier 328 aircraft (D328). Together with participation of the German Government, Deutsche Aircraft will lead the way in a new era of clean aviation through the development of the D328eco platform, a more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly aircraft.

The D328eco will offer an alternative, eco-efficient solution within the sub-50-seat regional commuter and multi-role aircraft markets, which the OEM plans to introduce by 2025. State-of-the-art flight deck design and capabilities offered by the latest avionics suite will target future single pilot operation for greater operational efficiency. Pratt & Whitney PW127S engines and a SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) compatible airframe, set the stage for the D328eco to change the way the world flies while reducing our carbon footprint. The stand-up and new cabin design will offer increased comfort and compliance with the latest health and safety requirements.

The D328 is the only existing platform fulfilling the efficiency and performance requirements for a modern and more sustainable aircraft. Combined with new, protected and energy-efficient technologies, it will pave the way to zero emission flight within the next 15 years - much faster than any other OEM - outpacing 2050 international guidelines.

In line with Deutsche Aircraft's sustainability objectives, REACH compliant manufacturing processes will be adopted in a new state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0, paperless Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Leipzig, Germany. The project is anticipated to boost local economies throughout its supply chain, in addition to generating indirect jobs in supporting industries.

Thomas Jarzombek, Federal Government Coordinator of German Aerospace Policy stated:

"The coronavirus pandemic has had an immediate and very serious impact on aviation and the aviation industry. It is therefore an excellent sign that - despite the crisis - work is going on full steam ahead on the D328eco. The federal government has supported the project right from the start and will continue to do so. A few weeks ago, the second tranche of our development cost loan was disbursed. The federal government is also funding the D328 via its 'LuFo' aviation research programme in order to turn the zero-carbon vision for aircraft into reality."

Deutsche Aircraft anticipates that travelling habits and demands on airlines will change. Traditional large-scale hub and spoke operations will be restructured as the demand for short-haul, point-to-point, low-emission transport grows. Airlines will resize their fleets to accommodate smaller, more efficient and more eco-friendly aircraft, and seek to open underserved routes with direct services through "right sizing" operations.

The D328eco provides the perfect solution for this industry evolution, providing both economic and environmental benefits. The D328eco programme will achieve the goal of providing easy access to affordable, energy-efficient and cost-effective environmentally friendly aircraft. Generating minimal environmental impact along the way, the D328eco will stimulate sustainable economic and social growth.

Dave Jackson, Managing Director of DRA commented:

"As we mark the UN's International Civil Aviation Day we look to the future of aviation and the need to innovate today. The COVID crisis has dramatically impacted the industry forever and our planet faces major challenges of which we are already starting to experience the impact. But as we plan to rebuild the sector, we can recalibrate and refocus on developing new products and processes that are much more environmentally friendly.

"The Deutsche Aircraft team is driven and passionate with a unique combination of expertise and skill in engineering excellence, including new senior management appointments from major OEMs and key players within the aviation industry. Our proven capabilities and protected technology have the potential to dramatically change the industry in the short term, by offering alternative aircraft products in line with future expectations.

"Our mission is to accelerate aviation's transition to zero emission aircraft. The D328eco is the only existing platform capable of fulfilling efficiency and performance requirements for modern green aircraft now, eventually supporting the industry's green transition.

"As we emerge from the COVID crisis, the short haul regional market will be the first to recover and the D328eco will provide an opportunity for airlines to rebuild in a more sustainable way."

About Deutsche Aircraft

Founded on the proud heritage of Dornier and Germany's reputation for engineering design, quality and innovation, Deutsche Aircraft is the new purpose-driven German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Built on the heritage and expertise of 328 Support Services GmbH, the Type certificate holder of the Dornier 328 aircraft (D328), Deutsche Aircraft will enable future development of the D328 platform, and exploit future technologies and capabilities to produce a more efficient, economic and environmentally friendly aircraft, and to drive the future of aviation towards a zero-emission flight objective. Together with the participation of the German Government, Deutsche Aircraft is leading the way in a new era of clean aviation and is addressing the needs to protect our planet and inspire future generations, for cleaner, safer and more efficient air travel.

About 328SSG

328 Support Services GmbH (328SSG) is a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation, USA. It offers a broad spectrum of services to the aircraft industry. Employing over 170 aviation experts it supports more than 180 aircraft globally. Through its EASA Part 21J Design Organisation (Category 1A) as well as its Part 21G Production Organisation (C1, C2 and D1 rating) and Part 145 Maintenance Organisation, 328SSG provides the aero industry with design, certification, production and maintenance services. This includes base and line aircraft maintenance, avionics installation, exterior painting, Part-M services, refurbishment, training services (part 147), STC design activities and bespoke VIP interiors including avionic & IFE upgrades. 328SSG is based at Oberpfaffenhofen Airport, near Munich.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation

Owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, SNC is a trusted leader in solving the world's toughest challenges through best-of-breed, open architecture engineering in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, and National Security and Defence. SNC is recognised as one of the three most innovative U.S. companies in the industry, a Tier One Superior Supplier for the U.S. Air Force, and one of America's fastest growing companies. SNC's 55-year legacy of state-of-the art civil, military and commercial solutions includes delivering more than 4,000 space systems, subsystems and components to customers worldwide, and participation in more than 450 missions to space, including Mars.