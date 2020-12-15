IDM's Costa Bajjali Advises on How to Find Focus and Leave a Positive Impact

MISSOURI CITY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Costa Bajjali, president and co-founder of IDM Partners and IDM Realty Group, shared insights he has learned throughout his career in a recent interview with Thrive Global.

With over 25 years of business experience, Costa Bajjali formerly served as the president and co-founder of Wallace Bajjali Development Partners, where he was responsible for over $350 million of development projects throughout Texas and the United States.

Continuing on his trajectory of success, Costa Bajjali is a well-respected entrepreneur and business professional in Missouri City, currently serving as the co-founder and president of IDM Partners and IDM Realty Group, with a high degree of respect attached to his name.

In the interview, Bajjali shared his key tips on how to achieve professional success and become a well-respected name in one's industry - by finding focus and leaving a positive impact.

When it comes to focus, he advised professionals to prioritize tasks according to importance and time-sensitivity, then begin by working on one task at a time.

For those who find it difficult to remain focused, he advised them to reflect on whether their career is suitably fulfilling their goals and interests.

"Never work in a job that you don't like! It is always easier to stay focused on things you love doing. If you lose focus frequently or if you can't wait until the end of the day to go home, then you are definitely in the wrong job. You should enjoy your job to the point that you can't believe that it's time to go home!" shared Costa Bajjali.

Ultimately, to achieve success and make a positive impact through one's career, he stressed that hard work and strong leadership are the two key players.

"There are no short cuts in life. If you want certain results, you have to put in the effort to achieve them," said Bajjali.

"Work hard to prove yourself and don't be afraid to ask for help! Learn the best process from those that have experience, but don't be afraid to present a better solution or a new idea!"

About Costa Bajjali

