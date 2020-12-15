SPAN Enterprises: Truckers need to file their Form 2290 ahead of the December IRS shutdown

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Owners of commercial motor vehicles who put a new truck on the road in November 2020 need to file their Form 2290 ahead of the December IRS shutdown.

Historically, the IRS shuts down every year from December 26 to mid-January. Truckers needing to file Form 2290 are encouraged to e-file ahead of the coming shutdown in order to assure 2290 acceptance.

The Form 2290 deadline for truckers is always the end of the month following their vehicle's first use month. For instance, if a trucker begins using a vehicle on November 10, 2020, their Form 2290 deadline will be December 31. In December, however, the IRS will be shut down for the deadline, so truckers need to file early.

The IRS recommends that all truckers e-file with an approved Form 2290 e-file provider. By e-filing, truckers will ensure that their Form 2290 will be processed before the shutdown. ExpressTruckTax is the market-leading, IRS-authorized Form 2290 e-file provider with a solution that merges ease and simplicity with affordability and security.

"We created ExpressTruckTax to make trucking taxes accessible and affordable for all truckers," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "ExpressTruckTax offers every client the very best with our ExpressGuarantee, which promises that the IRS will accept your 2290 and you will receive your stamped Schedule 1, or your money back."

ExpressTruckTax also provides clients with an internal audit that helps catch common mistakes, bulk data upload, free VIN corrections, instant IRS status updates, and 100% US-based customer support at no additional charge. The ExpressTruckTax support team can be reached 9-5 EST, Monday through Friday, at (704) 234-6005.

Truckers are encouraged to go to ExpressTruckTax.com to e-file their Form 2290. Pricing starts at $9.90 for a single vehicle.

