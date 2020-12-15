Meet the Amazfit GTS 2 mini - Latest Stylish Smartwatch and Lightweight Fitness Companion, with Upgraded Health Tracking and Smart Features

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazfit is launching the super lightweight and ultra-slim Amazfit GTS 2 mini to make fashionable fitness available for everyone.

From January 11th-14th 2021, Amazfit will be showcasing the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and unveiling the latest additions to the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 family of wearables at CES 2021, the most influential tech event in the world.

An Ultra-light, Slim Smartwatch

With its trendy, minimalist look, every element of the ultra-light and slim smartwatch has maximum impact. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features an Always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED Display[1] with a 301 ppi resolution.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini's thin 8.95mm body is made from light but tough aluminum alloy, so your powerful fitness companion weighs just 19.5g[2].

There are more than 50 specially designed watch faces to suit your mood or outfit, and you can also make your smartwatch a true reflection of your personality by uploading a photo and customizing the display with the editable modular dial.

Effortless Total Health Management

Make the most of all the amazing features packed into this compact and stylish smartwatch, and keep track of important health metrics.

The blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement[3] function lets you monitor this vital indicator. Test your SpO2 level when you feel unwell after intense, sustained physical or mental activity, to get a better understanding of your physical condition.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini will issue warnings such as an elevated resting heart rate alert if needed, and the 24-hour high-precision heart rate monitoring function supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health[4].



Optimal performance starts with quality sleep, so the Amazfit GTS 2 mini assesses your sleep quality by analyzing the light, deep and REM[5] sleep stages during the night, and even naps over 20 minutes during the day.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini also offers female cycle tracking to predict the length of subsequent menstrual cycles, identify fertile days.



Utilizing the power of the innovative PAI health assessment system, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini gives users a single-value PAI score that's calculated by processing complex data.



With the Amazfit GTS 2 mini, you can keep an eye on your stress level.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features over 70 built-in sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, and other popular indoor and outdoor sports. While you work out, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini can provide notifications about exercise stages, conditions and heart rate zones[6], and will generate a sports data report in the Zepp App after you complete your workout. When you're on the move, the Bluetooth music function lets you control your music without pulling out your phone.

Intelligent Understanding and Assistance

Other handy functions include a Pomodoro timer to boost productivity, quick stress-reducing guided breathing exercises, a Bluetooth camera[7], and 5ATM[8] water-resistance.



All this and 14 days[9] of battery life with typical use means you can manage your health and lifestyle efficiently, without worrying about carrying around a charger for two weeks. If you're a heavy user you may have to recharge every 7 days, but when you only engage in basic usage, you can go up to 21 days between charges.



In the US, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini costs just USD 99.99 and is available for pre-order on Amazon from 15thDecember 2020.

In South Korea, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini is also available for pre-order on 15thDecember 2020. Priced at KRW 99,000, it will be available at Auction and GMarket.

In the UK, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini costs GBP 79 and is available at Argos from 25thDecember 2020.

In India, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini costs MSRP 6,999 and is available on Amazon from 26thDecember 2020.

[1]Always-on Display: When the screen is illuminated, it displays system content. When the screen is in standby mode, it displays the time. This function requires users to manually set "Always-on Display". The user can switch this feature on or off through the watch. [2]The weight of the surface body was measured in lab conditions. The actual weight may be slightly different. [3]Blood-oxygen level can affect various organs. If the level is too low, it could lead to dizziness, headaches, or cardiac arrest. This product is not a medical device. The measurement data is intended for reference only and cannot be used to perform professional diagnosis or monitoring of any medical conditions. Additionally, data accuracy will be affected if the sensor area makes contact with skin that is tattooed, pigmented or deep-toned. To measure SpO2 level, please keep your arm still. [4]This product is not a medical device. The test data and results are for reference only and cannot be used to diagnose or monitor any medical condition. In addition, the accuracy of the data will be affected by tattoos or other pigments on the skin, darker skin tones, hair, movement and sweat from sports, etc. [5]The rapid eye movement period, also known as REM, is the basis for the normal biological rhythm and life-sustaining of mammals. It accounts for about 20%-25% of the entire night's sleep cycle. It is characterized by rapid eye movement and low frequency mixing, frequency brain electrical activity, and muscle tension relaxation. The rapid eye movement phase is the sleep phase related to dreams in the sleep cycle. [6]Heart rate cannot be monitored while swimming. [7]The Bluetooth camera function is only compatible with some mainstream mobile phone devices. [8]According to the GB/T 30106-2013/IOS 22810:2010 standard, the waterproofing reaches up to 50 meters. water. A variety of factors can affect the waterproof capability; the lab condition 50 meters' water-resistance test is only for reference. This product is not suitable for high-speed water sports and diving sports. [9]Heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring enabled (monitoring 10 minutes at a time without assisted sleep monitoring), 90 minutes of outdoor workouts per week, "Lift-to-wake" 200 times a day, 50 notifications and two blood-oxygen measurements every day.

