Leawood, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2020) - Effective immediately, YEP (a/k/a YEP Tribe Global, Inc.) ("YEP") has canceled its transaction with Industrial Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC Pink: INSO). Such cancellation occurred prior to the filing of Articles of Exchange with the Wyoming Secretary of State, which would have been necessary to complete the closing and effectiveness of this transaction.



YEP plans to independently become a reporting company to the Securities and Exchange Commission with its stellar management team over the several months, without any connection to INSO.

In addition to announcing this cancellation, this announcement also serves as an update to YEP's prior press releases dated November 20, 2020 and November 23, 2020 wherein YEP indicated it had "taken control of the publicly traded company". INSO will now remain in control of its board of directors and Michael Molen, its longtime Chief Executive Officer, is still reflected on the OTC Markets website.

About YEP

The Young Entrepreneur Project provides a sophisticated yet user-friendly platform enabling entrepreneurs to launch and grow their business within a welcoming community with a suite of tools, including curated video addressing numerous business issues. As a subscription based revenue model, YEP is able to offer different tiers of services to its members.

YEP has built a global community of thousands of skilled, like-minded, success seeking, actively engaged entrepreneurs. In a world where people are becoming more distant and alone, YEP is impacting lives by providing an incredible sense of togetherness that fuels the community's constant motivation to engage, learn, and grow. Focusing on three pillars of results based training, lifestyle and vacation incentives, and the ability to refer and earn, YEP provides members with the different tools and resources previously difficult to access at an affordable price, if at all.

For more information about YEP, please visit the Company's website: yeptribe.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT: info@yeptribe.com

PH: 800-518-1506

