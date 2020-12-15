Technavio has been monitoring the prostate biopsy market and it is poised to grow by USD 380.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., PURE Medical Device SA, QIAGEN NV, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing incidences of prostate cancer has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complications associated with prostate needle biopsies might hamper the market growth.
Prostate Biopsy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Prostate Biopsy Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Prostate Needle Biopsy
- Prostate Liquid Biopsy
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Prostate Biopsy Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The prostate biopsy market report covers the following areas:
- Prostate Biopsy Market Size
- Prostate Biopsy Market Trends
- Prostate Biopsy Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies recurrent revenue from repeat biopsy tests as one of the prime reasons driving the Prostate Biopsy Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Prostate Biopsy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist prostate biopsy market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the prostate biopsy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the prostate biopsy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the prostate biopsy market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Prostate needle biopsy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Prostate liquid biopsy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ASCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diagnostic centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Group Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- PURE Medical Device SA
- QIAGEN NV
- SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
