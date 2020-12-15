Safety First Healthcare CEO Shaun G. Morgan Announces Malaysia/Indonesia and Vietnam Nitrile Glove Joint Venture

NEW JERSEY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Safety First Healthcare, a Delaware company registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission as a US-form 10 public company with factories in Vietnam specializing in the personal protective equipment business, announces a Joint Venture with a large Malaysia and Indonesia nitrile glove manufacturer.

Safety First Healthcare is increasing production levels for nitrile gloves by forming a Joint Venture with Wynn Empire Pte Ltd., a large producer of vinyl, latex and nitrile gloves in Malaysia and Indonesia. The Joint Venture is a benefit to both parties due to Safety First Healthcare's glove finishing and packing factories in Vietnam and Malaysia paired with Wynn Empire's raw glove production capabilities.

Shaun G. Morgan, CEO of Safety First Healthcare said, "Wynn Empire has an excellent reputation in the production of quality raw nitrile gloves while the Safety First Healthcare glove packing factories are talented at finishing, cleaning, conducting quality control and packaging the gloves. The Joint Venture has great synergy and benefits for both companies and our clients."

Macro factors with respect to Malaysia/Indonesia and Vietnam covid-19 cases and cardboard box supply/demand have created unique circumstances particularly with nitrile gloves.

An article in the Chicago Tribune titled "Malaysia makes 3 out of 4 of the world's medical gloves. The factories are operating at half capacity" stated, "Malaysia's medical glove factories, which make most of the world's critical hand protection, are operating at half capacity just when they're most needed, The Associated Press has learned. […] Malaysia is by far the world's largest medical glove supplier, producing as many as three out of four gloves on market. […] The Malaysian government ordered factories to halt all manufacturing starting March 18. Then, one by one, those that make products deemed essential, including medical gloves, have been required to seek exemptions to reopen, but only with half of their workforce to reduce the risk of transmitting the new virus, according to industry reports and insider sources. The government says companies must meet domestic demand before exporting anything. The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association this week is asking for an exception."

"Malaysia and Indonesia have been experiencing a significant increase in covid-19 cases over the last 4 months and especially in the last 30 days. This is causing labor issues due to social distancing requirements and employee illness. Moreover, Malaysia and Indonesia both have a box issue as these countries do not have enough paper to produce cardboard boxes but can produce primarily recycled boxes. Recycled boxes are not used for PPE especially gloves due to the contaminates in recycled boxes. However, Vietnam has solid resources of paper for cardboard boxes and their covid-19 cases have been minimal with slightly over 1,300 cases since the pandemic began. This gives Vietnam an advantage in terms of employee availability and strong supply of cardboard boxes while Malaysia/Indonesia have access to rubber and raw glove production capacity. It makes the marriage between Malaysia/Indonesia and Vietnam ideal in addressing the global nitrile glove demand" commented Fredy Bush, Safety First Healthcare's Advisory Chairwoman.

