

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as positive updates on the coronavirus vaccine front and rising optimism about a U.S. fiscal stimulus outweighed concerns about a surge in new coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown restrictions in several places.



Positive developments on the Brexit front also aided sentiment. Data showing a pick up in the pace of economic recovery in China contributed as well to the largely positive mood in European markets.



On the Brexit front, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and EC President Ursula von der Leyen made optimistic comments about reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.25%. Germany's DAX climbed 1.06% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.04%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.28% and Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.31%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Turkey closed higher.



Denmark and Russia drifted lower, while Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal and Sweden ended mixed.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal gained more than 7%. STMicroElectronics gained about 4%, while Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Publicis Groupe, BNP Paribas, Peugeot, Technip and Societe Generale gained 2 to 3%.



Orange, Sanofi, Air Liquide, Carrefour and Pernod Ricard declined sharply.



In Germany, Volkswagen rallied nearly 8%. Daimler and BMW gained nearly 3% and 2.7%, respectively.



Thyssenkrupp, Continental, Infineon Technologies, Munich RE, Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Covestro and BASF also ended with strong gains.



In the UK market, Johnson Matthey, Melrose, Standard Life, JD Sports Fashion, Persimmon, British Land Company, St James Place, Barratt Developments, Lloyds Banking Group, Taylor Wimpey, Burberry Group, BT, Natwest and Fresnillo gained 2 to 4%.



On the other hand, Rightmove shares slid nearly 3.5%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Croda International lost 2 to 3%.



AstraZeneca Pharma shares declined more than 2% on worries about the company's $39 billion acquistion of Alexion.



In economic releases, the U.K. unemployment increased in three months to October and the employment rate declined as the pandemic weighed on job creation.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in three months to October, the Office for National Statistics reported. Economists had forecast the rate to climb to 5.1% from 4.8% registered in three months to September.



French consumer price inflation turned positive in November as initially estimated, driven by food and services prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices gained 0.2% year-on-year in November, after remaining stable over the previous two months. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate released on November 27.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in November, falling 2.7% year-on-year.



The producer price index decreased 1.3% annually in November and import prices decreased 5.3%. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1% in November.



The surge in coronavirus cases across Europe has prompted several countries to impose fresh lockdown measures, and in some places impose tighter restrictions on businesses.



London will move into England's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, with additional curbs on restaurants and socializing due to increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.



Germany and the Netherlands will be entering a new lockdown this week. The Italian government is reportedly considering a partial lockdown during the Christmas season.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de