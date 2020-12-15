FMW Media Works Corp: FMW Media Announces 12-Part Series Featuring Pawtocol (UPI) for Multiple Television Network Broadcasts Monthly

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Pawtocol LLC (UPI), the Pet Focused Economy and Ecosystem company, will start filming its first interview with Jane King early next week. The interviews will broadcast across the entire FMW Media Television network with partners including Fox Business Network, Bloomberg Television, KRON and NEWSMAX T.V.

"We are excited to be doing a series on "New to The Street," where they will follow us for over a year and share our interviews and progress with their television network partners," stated Pawtocol CEO Karim Quazzani.

Each interview will reach over 95 million homes on Fox Business Network, 124 million on Bloomberg Television, 50 million on Newsmax T.V. and 2.7 million homes on KRON. Times and dates TBA.

We will have all the over 90 million U.S. "Pet Parents" watching and learning from the series. Over 86 billion is spent yearly on pets in the U.S. and is expected to grow to 203 billion by 2025. According to CEO of FMW Media Vince Caruso, this company is combining blockchain and AI to make pets' and their parents' lives better.

The super pet app will address problems in the industry such as poor pet health, corporate monopolies, missing/unsafe pets, deceptive marketing/labeling and fragmented pet data.

Stay Tuned!

About Pawtocol LLC, "The Worlds Most Advanced Pet Community"

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who are disrupting the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology while monetizing data about their pets.

About FMW

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and Internationally sponsored programming T.V. brands, "New To The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets.

