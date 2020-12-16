

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German rail technology company Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) expects to achieve average annual sales growth of 4 to 5 percent in the medium term. It is significantly higher than the average market growth anticipated by relevant market studies.



With regard to the operating result, EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes, the company aims for double-digit margins in all divisions of the Company in the medium term, Vossloh said at virtual Capital Markets Day.



For fiscal year 2021, the company currently anticipates group sales to be within a range of 850 million euros to 925 million euros compared to 870 million euros most recently projected for the current 2020 fiscal year.



With regard to EBIT and EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company anticipates margins for 2021 of between 7 and 8 percent and between 13 and 14 percent, respectively.



