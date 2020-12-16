TUKAweb and 62 TUKAcenters Now Offers 3D Services

Create 3D Garments now with zero Investment in systems or personnel

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tukatech announces that their TUKAcenter and web services portal, TUKAweb, will now offer 3D services for creating instant 3D garments to be produced on demand. To celebrate the launch of the new 3D service, TUKAweb is giving customers their first 3D job for free.

TUKAweb currently offers 62 physical locations (TUKAcenters) around the globe as well as their TUKAweb.com web services portal which both offer many services such as pattern making, grading, marker making, custom 3D assets, plotting and more.

"With the growing popularity and increased demand of 3D for visualization, virtual fitting and sampling, apparel businesses around the globe are including this solution as part of their 2021 plans. However, many have been affected by declines in revenue due to the pandemic and those that are looking to buy a 3D solution are not investing due to costs," says Chris Walia, Chief Operating Officer at Tukatech.

The new 3D services allow customers to not have to dig deep into their pockets in order to produce 3D assets. "This is a great alternative for those that are dipping their feet into the 3D technology, may not have the staff, or are strapped with cash and do not want to invest immediately," says Marta Miller, Owner of Lefty Production Company. She continues, "Why not use the TUKAweb resources available to do the work and allow my team to focus on their core competencies?"

"Since the opening of our TUKAcenter, we have had a lot of requests to create 3D garments and do virtual sampling. These are wonderful collaborations as our team has the 3D system and the know-how, and the customers come up with exciting new concepts. We have the expertise, and no investment is required from the customer." says Jagdish Chawla, Founder of Design Wolf Studio and Bengaluru TUKAcenter

About TUKAweb - TUKAweb is a hub of tools and services ideal for fashion entrepreneurs and students. For more information about TUKAweb 3D sample making service as well as other services offered, visit www.tukaweb.com or email support@tukaweb.com.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

