Family-owned spirits company predicts no and low spirits category growth from current $100m to $500m RSV in Western Europe by 2024 i

New Europe-wide Bacardi 'Less is More' campaign will help bars, retail and e-commerce partners tap into this booming sales opportunity

The 'mindful drinking' trend has accelerated this year one in three (36%) across UK, France and Germany plan to drink non-alcoholic cocktails or 'less but better' this holiday season ii

Bacardi tapping into trend with much-loved portfolio of mindful drinks including MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, MARTINI Fiero vermouth and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest family-owned spirits company, is launching a new 'mindful drinking' campaign this January, designed to help retailers, bars and e-commerce partners tap into a sales opportunity worth a predicted $500m RSV by the end of 2024iii

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006215/en/

Bacardi portfolio of mindful drinking products (Photo: Business Wire)

Mindful drinking the practice of being aware of why, how much and what alcohol we drink is a cultural movement which has become incredibly popular this year. The concept covers everything from replacing alcohol with alcohol-free spirits, to enjoying longer, low alcohol drinks, as well as taking the time to 'sip and savour' cocktails made with the finest, natural ingredients.

This idea of moderation without settling for second-best continues to gain traction across the world, and nowhere more so than in Western Europe. The lockdowns and restrictions of 2020 have only accelerated its growth:

+30% and +25% more Google searches are for non-alcoholic beverages in the UK and Germany respectively, compared to this time last year

In both countries, Google searches for "Aperitivo" saw a dramatic rise from March 2020 as people began researching NoLo cocktails to enjoy at homeiv

Brenda Fiala, Global VP, Strategic Insights Analytics for Bacardi, casts a light on this growing drinks trend: "What really stands out in our insights is just how huge mindful drinking has become in Western Europe this year (compared to last year). It is becoming the 'NoLo capital of the world'. As lockdown impacted our lives and routines, not only did people begin to seek out lower ABV cocktails, they also began enjoying cocktails a little earlier than usual and began experimenting with longer drinks and alcohol-free options. That meant mindful drinking really took off and it's here to stay."

Over a third (36%) of consumers across the UK, France and Germany planning on enjoying cocktails more mindfully during Decemberv

Partipation in a 'Dry-ish January' is set to be at its highest ever almost half (48%) of consumers surveyed in the UKvi and a quarter (24%) of those asked in Germany, plan to take partvii

With its successful portfolio of NoLo drinks, the family-owned sprits company has been ahead of the curve on the mindful drinking trend, and this new 'Less is More' campaign demonstrates an even bigger focus and investment in the category's future. It will drive awareness of the company's mindful drinking line-up of premium drinks, including recently launched MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo, as well as MARTINI Fiero vermouth and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur.

Marine Rozenfeld, Innovation Development Lead for Bacardi for Western Europe, Australia New Zealand, comments: "We know people are stepping up their cocktail game with premium spirits, putting quality over quantity, and at the same time, are intrigued by the explosion of new alcohol-free spirits available to choose from. Now it's about taking them further on the journey of exploration. From MARTINI Non-Alcoholic cocktails, to longer drinks like the ST-GERMAIN Spritz and the MARTINI Fiero Tonic, we want to help give people the tools and know-how they need to drink mindfully. Our message is very simple 'Less is More' more taste, more experience."

The new Bacardi marketing initiative has two key focuses visibility and education aiming to signpost "NoLo" options for cocktail-lovers, bartenders and store owners, in a way that's both engaging and easy-to-understand.

Bacardi will be:

deploying menu cards and editable templates to bars

leaflets and stand-out POS displays in retail

launching dedicated 'Less is More' Amazon gift stores in UK, Germany and Spain to inspire at-home bartenders with recipes and interactive content

using social media to drive awareness for MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo in selected markets

hosting samplings across retail and when they can reopen, in bars

Bartenders are getting excited by the opportunities to create amazing mindful cocktails too. As Bacardi continues to support the bar industry through its RaiseYourSpirits initiative, its education program on how to create cocktails for mindful drinkers, is another way in which the company is helping bar owners maximise sales by tapping into this trend once they reopen.

For those looking to drink mindfully during the festive season, to participate in Dry January or for gifting ideas for mindful drinkers, Bacardi has Gift Stores on Amazon in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy where they can shop for fantastic NoLo premium spirits including a MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Vibrante and Floreale Dual Set (2 x 75cl).

NOTES TO EDITORS

Always drink responsibly

For the facts: Drinkaware.co.uk

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded more than 158 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram .

ALL MARKS APPEARING ON THE BACARDI GROUP PRODUCTS SHOWN OR MENTIONED ARE TRADEMARKS OF BACARDI COMPANY LIMITED OR OF OTHER SUBSIDIARIES OF BACARDI LIMITED.

_____________________

i Bacardi predicted value of the NoLo spirits category ($) in Western Europe by 2024, based on IWSR predictions. All channels.

ii Indicative results based on consumer research conducted in the UK, France and Germany. 50% UK participants, 34% French participants and 23.5% German participants said they plan to drinking more mindfully during the festive season

iii Bacardi predicted value of the NoLo spirits category ($) in Western Europe by 2024, based on IWSR predictions. All channels.

iv Independent Google trends data

v Indicative results based on consumer research conducted in the UK, France and Germany. 50% UK participants, 34% French participants and 23.5% German participants said they plan to drinking more mindfully during the festive season.

vi The research of 1,000 UK respondents aged 18-55 was conducted via Perspectus Global during October 2020.

vii In the period from 19-20.11.2020, the market and opinion research company Civey asked more than 3,800 people in Germany who drink alcohol about their consumption of alcohol during the pandemic, the Christmas holidays and the Dry January.

