Vulcan Industries Plc - Equity Issue

16 December 2020

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Equity Issue

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of GBP 365,000 (gross) at 5.5p per share through the issue of 6,636,363 new ordinary shares ('Placing Shares') under this equity issue.

The Company will use the proceeds from the equity issue for general working capital purposes.

Admission

Application has been made for the 6,636,363 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 22 December 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 262,530,878 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 262,530,878 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc Via Vox Markets Ian Tordoff, Chairman John Maxwell, CEO First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 7876 888 011 Brian Stockbridge Gabrielle Cordeiro Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations) vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk Kat Perez +44 7881 622 830 Paul Cornelius + 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.