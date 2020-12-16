Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020
WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
16.12.20
08:11 Uhr
2,090 Euro
+0,015
+0,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2020 | 08:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saniona AB: Saniona's Ownership Stake in Scandion Oncology Reduced Below 5% Following Scandion's Successful Rights Issue

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the reduction of its ownership stake in Scandion Oncology A/S (Spotlight Stock Market: SCOL) below 5%. This reduction is a result of a rights issue completed by Scandion Oncology on December 15, 2020.

Scandion Oncology was formed in 2017 through a spin-out of assets from Saniona. These assets included SCO-101, a first-in-class molecule targeting chemotherapy resistance, as well as related analogues and technical expertise.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on December 16, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for the rare diseases Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. Saniona also has a broad pipeline derived from its proprietary ion channel discovery platform, with lead candidate SAN711 entering Phase 1 studies for rare neuropathic disorders. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize its rare disease products internally. The company has out-licensed other programs, which may provide future supplemental revenue. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Mass., U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment

  • Scandion Press Release 12.16.20 (UK) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e5366150-a11d-4827-b97e-3a3a4e5703a9)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
