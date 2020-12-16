Saniona AB: Saniona's Ownership Stake in Scandion Oncology Reduced Below 5% Following Scandion's Successful Rights Issue

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the reduction of its ownership stake in Scandion Oncology A/S (Spotlight Stock Market: SCOL) below 5%. This reduction is a result of a rights issue completed by Scandion Oncology on December 15, 2020.

Scandion Oncology was formed in 2017 through a spin-out of assets from Saniona. These assets included SCO-101, a first-in-class molecule targeting chemotherapy resistance, as well as related analogues and technical expertise.

