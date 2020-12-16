

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is seen slowing to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 139.39 against the yen, 1.1920 against the franc, 1.3465 against the greenback and 0.9032 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



