Aker Solutions Wins Hook-Up and Commissioning Assistance Contract for Johan Sverdrup

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a contract to deliver hook-up and commissioning assistance of the P2 processing platform at Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

Onshore preparation work starts immediately. Offshore hook-up work will start in 2022 after the platform has been installed offshore and will commence until production start in the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract has an estimated value of about NOK 500 million.

The Johan Sverdrup field with a total of five offshore platforms is one of the world's largest oil and gas developments in recent years. Aker Solutions has been involved in all project development stages of Johan Sverdrup Phase 1, including hook-up and commissioning assistance to prepare production start of the first phase in 2019.

"The productivity in the hook-up and commissioning work we delivered to Equinor in Phase 1 was high. We will build on this performance and implement even further improvements for the new contract for Phase 2, in close cooperation with Equinor's team. We are glad that our focus on enhancing performance enables us to offer competitive execution models for new contracts," said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions.

The new platform for Phase 2 will be the second processing platform at the Johan Sverdrup field. The scope includes hook-up and commissioning of the systems at the new topside, as well as assistance in making it ready for production start. Work also includes connecting the platform to other systems at the previously installed platforms at the field. The contract will be executed by Aker Solutions' team for offshore work based in Stavanger, Norway, together with specialists from other parts of the company.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

