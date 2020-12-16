Please be informed that GreenMobility A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Last day of trading shares issued by GreenMobility A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is today, 16 December 2020. 17 December 2020 will be the first day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Name: GreenMobility ---------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ---------------------------------------------- Volume (face value DKK 0.40) 2,948,050 aktier ---------------------------------------------- ICB 4050 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833257