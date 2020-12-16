Stockholm, December 16, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Litium AB's shares (short name LITI) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Litium is the 73rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Litium AB (publ) is a cloud-based digital commerce platform that help accelerate sales for large and medium-sized companies in both B2B and B2C. Lindex, Tingstad and Jollyroom are some of Litium's customers, who have a total turnover of more than SEK 10 billion annually online. Litium acts through its partner network in the Nordic market and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. "Today is a big day for Litium," said Patrik Settlin, CEO of Litium. "With the listing on Nasdaq First North we have reached another important milestone for the company. We believe that this will increase the knowledge about Litium, our solution and how it accelerates sales for companies online. It is also a sign of quality for existing and future customers, partners and investors. We're building a company to last by making sure that our customers always outperform their competitors." "We are happy to welcome Litium as they list on the First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The Nordic region has become a true hub for technology companies. We congratulate Litium on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company on their continued growth journey." Litium has appointed Arctic Securities AS as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com