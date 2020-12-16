Stockholm, December 16, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB's shares (short name BIOGAS) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Premier Market. The company belongs to the Energy sector. Scandinavian Biogas is the 75th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. ?Scandinavian Biogas is one of the largest private producers of biogas in the Nordics and the company's mission is to help achieve society's goal of converting to renewable energy. The company aims is to be world-leading in large-scale biogas and bio-fertiliser production. Scandinavian Biogas is a Nordic organization, with Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB as the mother company, and with sister companies in Sweden, Norway and the Republic of Korea. "Today is the beginning of a new chapter in Scandinavian Biogas' history," said Matti Vikkula, CEO of Scandinavian Biogas "I look forward to taking the next step in our development together with existing and new shareholders. I would also like to thank everyone who has been involved in taking Scandinavian Biogas to where we are today - a Nordic leading biogas producer well positioned to capture the opportunities for liquid biogas also in the heavy transport and shipping segments. Together, we will continue to contribute to a fossil-free future." "We are excited to welcome Scandinavian Biogas to the Nasdaq family as they will make an important contribution to our growing energy sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Companies like Scandinavian Biogas drives innovation and development in their sectors. We congratulate them on a successful listing as they list on our First North Premier Growth Market." Scandinavian Biogas has appointed Erik Penser Bank AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com