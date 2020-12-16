Copenhagen December 16, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the DecideAct A/S share (short name: ACT) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. DecideAct belongs to the technology sector and is the 14th company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 74 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. DecideAct is a dedicated solution provider that moves manual implementation and strategy follow-up to a cloud-based Strategy Execution Management solution. By rethinking the way strategy is implemented, DecideAct has created a groundbreaking tool that can help companies and organizations achieve their strategies. DecideAct's vision is to modernize strategic leadership through technology. CEO and co-founder of DecideAct, Flemming Videriksen, expresses great satisfaction with the listing on Nasdaq. "We are happy and proud of the interest and trust that investors have shown us. We will manage that trust with the same care, energy and seriousness that we have shown since we decided to become number one in our field. With the proceeds from the offering, our next step is to establish DecideAct as the preferred Strategy Execution Management software product in North-West Europe, with a special focus on the Nordic region, the UK, Germany and France, as well as expanding its foothold in Canada. The long-term goal is to expand to the rest of Europe as well as the US, EMEA and Asia. That growth journey begins now, and we will put all our energy into reaching the goal," says Flemming Videriksen. "We are proud to welcome DecideAct to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "DecideAct is among the impressive list of smaller Danish companies that have chosen to go public in 2020, and which testify to the great interest in IPOs among investors and entrepreneurs in Denmark. It is gratifying that investors will support the Danish technology companies and thereby kick-start growth, ensure development and innovation, and form a breeding ground for the jobs of the future." DecideAct has appointed Keswick Global AG as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812762