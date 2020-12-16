

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) agreed to merge its Aussie Home Loans with an online home loan platform Lendi.



Upon completion, CBA will retain a 45% shareholding in the combined business, with existing Lendi shareholders holding the remaining 55% shareholding.



CBA said it will also receive deferred consideration and a pre-completion dividend of A$105 million in aggregate. The deal is not expected to have a material financial impact on CBA's capital position.



The deal is expected to complete by mid calendar year 2021.



