World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Launches In-Store and Online with Boots

Love Hemp Secures Listing and Launches In-Store and Online with Boots

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based Love Hemp Limited (Love Hemp), has successfully launched the Love Hemp brand across 200 Boots stores nationwide and on boots.com.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: "As consumers focus on holistic wellness and demand authenticity, the demand for CBD is continually increasing. Launching nationally in-store and online with Boots is a real turning point in the UK for Love Hemp, as it's important to reassure our consumers that they are buying credible products from credible retailers."

Highlights

Love Hemp secures listing with Boots in the UK

Boots is the UK's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer

Love Hemp products have launched in 200 stores nationwide and online at boots.com

All Love Hemp products are certified THC free, third party tested under strict laboratory conditions and have a guaranteed CBD concentration. The brand is proud to operate in a regulated way in an unregulated market. The Company's Directors consider that Love Hemp is now the UK's number one CBD and Hemp product supplier.

Love Hemp's products available in-store and online at boots.com include CBD oil liquid drops in natural, peppermint and cherry flavours as well as CBD atomiser sprays in peppermint and Valencia orange. Products contain a variety of strengths from 600mg CBD to 3,000mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone, no matter whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.

Love Hemp was established in 2015 after two London entrepreneurs, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, spotted a gap in the market for a high quality and innovative CBD brand. Love Hemp manufactures high quality, premium CBD products, ranging from oils and sprays to edibles and cosmetics.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

