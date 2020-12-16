

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said it has received a contract to design, build and maintain the transport system for Toulouse Metropole's third metro line.



The contract for the third and new 27 km metro line, called Toulouse Aerospace Express, has a value of more than 470 million euros. The contract could eventually be worth 713 million euros, including all options.



The Toulouse Aerospace Express project is part of a drive to increase the city's appeal with the help of sustainable, inclusive mobility.



The line consists of 21 stations and will serve the aviation labour pool. The firm tranche of the order guarantees a transport capacity of 5,000 passengers per hour in each direction or pphpd, with options for up to 10,000 pphpd.



The contract includes Alstom's 'Systems' solutions such as Metropolis trains and Urbalis 400 CBTC solution for driverless operation and Hesop reversible substations.



The scope also includes platform screen doors, including a dynamic system for load indication, and the track including the laying with the automated solution Appitrack. The firm tranche of the order also includes six years of maintenance, with 12 years of maintenance as an option.



Alstom said the site in Toulouse will consequently be developed for the construction and maintenance activities, thereby promoting local employment. In total, more than 600 people in France will work on this project, including up to 400 people in the Toulouse metropolitan area at the peak of the activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALSTOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de