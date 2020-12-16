At the request of Maha Energy AB AB, the trading in the company's A-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from December 17, 2020, the company's A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on December 16, 2020. Short name: MAHA A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008374383 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 124631 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB