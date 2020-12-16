

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Wednesday, Germany's composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 50.4 in December from 51.7 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the franc and the greenback, it dropped against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2168 against the greenback, 125.83 against the yen, 1.0770 against the franc and 0.9012 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



