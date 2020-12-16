QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has launched bioMSAR. This is a synthetic alternative to heavy fuel oil (HFO) which produces 20-30% lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as well as lower nitrogen oxide and particulates. The new product provides a potential route for MSAR adopters to reduce their CO2 emissions, which should in our opinion help increase Quadrise's market opportunity, and the speed and scale of market penetration.

