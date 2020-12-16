Starzplay Extends Reach Internationally

More than two dozen new partner launches since June, with expansion into the Nordics on December 17 with NENT/Viaplay

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starzplay, the international premium streaming service from Starz, is celebrating a collection of partner launches in the second half of 2020 including a new presence in the Nordics with NENT/Viaplay. In addition, Starzplay has expanded in key markets this month with Vodafone in Italy, Sky in Switzerland and Molotov in France, with more still planned.

Starzplay is on track to end 2020 with almost 30 partner launches across much of its global footprint since June, with each having a unique and curated selection of premium drama and features alongside core Starz Originals as part of their offering. In addition, the streamer launched as a direct-to-consumer Starzplay app in six new markets including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India (as Lionsgate Play) and Switzerland and on Amazon Fire TV in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. This brings the total number of territories the service is available in to 55.

Beginning Thursday this week in all Nordic territories, subscribers to NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service will have direct access to a wide selection of acclaimed and exclusive Starzplay series, with the full Starzplay service to be offered through Viaplay to all Viaplay subscribers at a later date.

Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks, Starz said: "Our growth as a service has gone from strength to strength this year, and we are grateful to both our new and established partners for helping us to bring Starzplay into the homes of people across the globe in a time where the power of great entertainment has never been more apparent."

Recent partner launches have included: Claro in Brazil; Amazon in Brazil, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands; MasMovil in Spain; Blue+ in Switzerland; Cinepolis Klic in Mexico; Telefonica in Argentina; Rakuten in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK; Molotov in France; Vodafone in Italy; Sky in Switzerland JioFiber in India; and beginning this week with NENT/Viaplay in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

About Starzplay

Starz continues to grow its global footprint with its ongoing expansion of the Starzplay international premium streaming platform. Starzplay's rapid expansion into 50 countries since its launch in May of 2018 is driven by its ability to provide subscribers access to the "best in global SVOD." The content offering is comprised of the entire catalog of STARZ premium content, with upcoming STARZ Originals airing exclusively on Starzplay day-and-date with the US, exclusive award-winning and critically acclaimed first-run series and a vast library of blockbuster feature films. Starzplay is available through the direct to consumer Starzplay app in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and India (as Lionsgate Play); on global digital broadcast services, multi-channel video distributors, telecommunications companies and other online and digital platforms including in Canada, Europe, Japan and Latin America on Apple TV; in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexicothe Netherlands, Spain and the UK on Amazon Prime Video channels; in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK on Rakuten; in Belguim, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland and the UK through Roku TV and streaming devices and on the following local platforms: in Argentina on Movistar, in Brazil on Claro, in France on Orange, in Mexico on izzi, Totalplay and Cinépolis; in Spain on Orange, Vodafone and MasMovil; in Switzerland on UPC TV, blue+ and Sky, in the UK on Virgin Media; and as Starz in Canada in alliance with Bell Media.

