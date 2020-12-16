Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 16
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 December 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,248.42p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,251.16p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 13.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.7%. There are currently 88,823,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
16 December 2020
