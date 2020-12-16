

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI survey data is due at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The indicator is seen at 51.3 in December versus 49.0 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it climbed against the greenback and the yen, it weakened against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 139.57 against the yen, 1.1931 against the franc, 1.3501 against the greenback and 0.9036 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



