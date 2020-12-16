

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (DSKYF.PK) and Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) announced Swissmedic approval for NILEMDO tablet and NUSTENDI tablet, for people with high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in Switzerland. NILEMDO (bempedoic acid) is the first oral, once-daily treatment approved in almost two decades to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for indicated patients.



Lucas Schalch, Country Manager at Daiichi Sankyo Switzerland, said: 'Today's approval of NILEMDO and NUSTENDI is a pivotal milestone for patients in secondary prevention, offering them new, convenient treatment options and demonstrating another step forward in our commitment to reduce the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.'



